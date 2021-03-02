Jahmil French Dead - 'Degrassi' Actor Dies at 29

Actor Jahmil French, who was well known for his work as Dave Turner on Degrassi, has reportedly passed away at the age of 29. He reportedly passed away on Monday (March 1).

His co-stars seem to have confirmed the news on social media. At this time, there is no statement from the actor’s reps or a cause of death.

In addition to his work on Degrassi: The Next Generation, he also portrayed Dante Mendoza on the short-lived Netflix show Soundtrack.

Melinda Shankar, who played Jahmil’s love interest on Degrassi, wrote on her Instagram, “@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I’ll miss our dance offs.”

Chloe Rose tweeted, “Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace”.

Christina Milian, who he co-starred with on Soundtrack, commented on his Instagram, “You will be missed. Rest peacefully King”.

Producer Joshua Safran tweeted the tragic news as well.

I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news. — chisme chica (@Anthologist) March 2, 2021

Our thoughts are with Jahmil‘s friends and loved ones as we learn more about this devastating news.