Jhene Aiko Is Hosting the Grammys 2021 Premiere Ceremony

Jhene Aiko is hosting!

The 32-year-old singer will host the Premiere Ceremony, also known as the “pre-tel,” for the 2021 Grammys on March 14 at 3 p.m. ET, via Variety.

For those who don’t know, the ceremony prior to the main televised ceremony is for all of the categories that don’t get aired on TV. There will be no audience at the Premiere Ceremony amid the pandemic. It will be streamed live on Grammy.com instead ahead of the big ceremony.

Performers will include Burna Boy, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, classical pianist Igor Levit, Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta, Poppy and Rufus Wainwright.

There will be a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Marvin Gaye track “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” as well, featuring an all-nominee ensemble of the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo), Anoushka Shankar and Kamasi Washington.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on CBS and Paramount+ from 8:00 p.m. ET. Find out who is nominated!