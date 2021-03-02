Jodie Comer Eyed to Star in Napoleon Bonaparte Movie 'Kitbag' Opposite Joaquin Phoenix

Jodie Comer might have her next role lined up.

After working with Ridley Scott for the upcoming movie The Last Duel, the 83-year-old director wants the 27-year-old Killing Eve actress to star in his next Apple TV+ project Kitbag, Deadline reports.

Jodie is being eyed to play Josephine, the wife of French political leader Napoleon Bonaparte. Joaquin Phoenix has already signed on to play Napoleon.

According to sources, Ridley was blown away by Jodie‘s performance on The Last Duel, which she stars in alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck.

Here’s the synopsis for Kitbag: “The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love. While the intention of the film is to capture Napoleon’s famous battles, ambition and strategic mind, the love story he had with Josephine is just as important to the origins and the way the great military leader was.”

Ridley is planning on starting production on Kitbag after he wraps his next movie House of Gucci, which stars Lady Gaga. The entertainer recently arrived in Italy to start filming the movie.