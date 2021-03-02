Joe Alwyn Supports Taylor Swift's Statement About 'Deeply Sexist Joke' in Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia'

Taylor Swift called out one of Netflix‘s newest hits, Ginny & Georgia, for the “deeply sexist” remark one of the characters made about her.

The 31-year-old entertainer posted on Twitter, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess.” The comment in question is, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Well, fans quickly noticed that Taylor‘s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, supported her statement.

Joe “liked” Taylor‘s tweet. Joe seems to rarely use Twitter with his last “like” happening in November of 2020 and his last tweet coming in 2018.

Other celebs also reacted to Taylor‘s statement.