John Mayer Faces Backlash From Taylor Swift Fans After Joining TikTok

John Mayer is reacting to criticism.

The 43-year-old musician joined TikTok recently, and judging by the comments, fans of Taylor Swift are not afraid to let themselves be heard.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer

“Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?” John asks before finally managing to figure out how to use TikTok in his first post. In the comments section, fans lashed out against the star.

“You’re not safe here John,” one wrote.

If you didn’t know, the pair were rumored to have dated around 2009 to 2010 (although it was never officially confirmed), and their relationship is allegedly the subject of her scathing Speak Now song “Dear John,” with many fans quoting the lyrics at him.

He then uploaded footage of himself in an imaginary conversation as he nodded his head and tried to squeeze a word in while pretending to take in criticism.

“POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out,” he captioned the post.

“hello mr old man victim complex,” a top comment reads.

“The girl in the dress cried the whole way home John. Think about that,” another wrote, referencing the song.

This isn’t the only thing fans of Taylor are being outspoken against this week: find out what happened on Netflix that has the singer and her Swifties upset.

Click inside to see his posts…