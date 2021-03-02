Top Stories
Tue, 02 March 2021 at 1:44 pm

Kim Kardashian Falls Asleep During Her Glam, Gets Trolled By Her Hairstylist

Kim Kardashian Falls Asleep During Her Glam, Gets Trolled By Her Hairstylist

Kim Kardashian fell asleep during her recent glam with hairstylist Chris Appleton and he posted the photo, much to her dismay!

While he was doing her hair, she appeared to tire, and Chris took to opportunity to snap a pic.

You can see the pic, embedded below.

After seeing the picture, Kim actually reposted it with her reaction…and she was not pleased!

Click the photo in the gallery to see how Kim Kardashian reacted to seeing this photo on the Internet, which she posted on her Instagram Story!

Meanwhile, she also seemed to react on Twitter when tons of her fans changed their profile photo to her sleeping face.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian sleeping photo 01

Photos: Getty, Instagram Story
Posted to: Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Kobe Bryant's childhood basketball hoop sold at auction for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is teasing her new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Amelia Hamlin reacts to "blackfishing" claims - TooFab
  • Nick Jonas showed off his buff muscles on SNL - Just Jared Jr