LeBron James Is Selling One of His LA Mansions for $20 Million - Look Inside!

LeBron James is selling one of his homes!

The 36-year-old basketball superstar is unloading his Brentwood mansion, located on Rockingham Avenue, for $20.5 million, TMZ reported Tuesday (March 2).

He first purchased the six-bedroom, eight bathroom house in 2015 for $20.9 million.

He and his family currently live in a $36 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Fun fact: that house was previously owned by soap opera legend Lee Phillip Bell.

The 9,500 square feet colonial-style mansion has a gym, a media room, a huge pool, a spa and a cabana – and of course, a space to play basketball with a hoop near the garage.

