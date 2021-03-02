Top Stories
Tue, 02 March 2021 at 9:45 am

Look Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Beverly Hills Mansion That She's Selling for $53 Million

Look Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Beverly Hills Mansion That She's Selling for $53 Million

Ellen DeGeneres is selling her massive, 10,000 square foot Beverly Hills, California mansion and it will cost a pretty penny to buy it from her!

She has the compound listed for $53.5 million, and fun fact, she bought the property back in 2019 for $45 million from the former owner, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine!

The home has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, fire pit, tennis court, indoor gym, and so many more amenities that you can see by clicking through the photos of the listing.

Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi own several properties in the area. It’s unclear if they’ll be buying and flipping again soon!

Click through the gallery to see the photos of this amazing mansion…
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 01
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 02
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 03
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 04
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 05
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 06
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 07
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 08
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 09
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 10
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 11
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 12
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 13
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 14
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 15
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 16
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 17
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 18
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 19
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 20
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 21
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 22
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 23
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 24
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 25
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 26
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 27
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 28
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 29
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 30
ellen degeneres selling house 53 million 31

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Real Estate

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Kobe Bryant's childhood basketball hoop sold at auction for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is teasing her new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Amelia Hamlin reacts to "blackfishing" claims - TooFab
  • Nick Jonas showed off his buff muscles on SNL - Just Jared Jr