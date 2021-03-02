Look Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Beverly Hills Mansion That She's Selling for $53 Million

Ellen DeGeneres is selling her massive, 10,000 square foot Beverly Hills, California mansion and it will cost a pretty penny to buy it from her!

She has the compound listed for $53.5 million, and fun fact, she bought the property back in 2019 for $45 million from the former owner, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine!

The home has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, fire pit, tennis court, indoor gym, and so many more amenities that you can see by clicking through the photos of the listing.

Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi own several properties in the area. It’s unclear if they’ll be buying and flipping again soon!

Click through the gallery to see the photos of this amazing mansion…