Megan Fox Steps Out To Dinner With Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly & Their Friends In LA

Machine Gun Kelly shares a cute moment with girlfriend Megan Fox head out to dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night (March 1).

The cute couple were spotted holding hands as they entered the Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood, where they met up with some of their close friends after grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu Malibu.

At one point, MGK was seen holding his hand up in front of his face to shield it from the flashing lights.

Singer Yungblud was just one of the friends that MGK and Megan met up with.

Megan and MGK just recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together and fans were shocked to learn that he keeps some of her blood in a vile on his necklace.

“i wear your blood around my neck,” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, captioned a series of photos around the holiday.

