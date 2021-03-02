Meghan Markle Awarded $625,000 After Legal Battle

Meghan Markle was awarded $625,000 in legal costs after her big legal battle win.

The 39-year-old Duchess sued Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over a series of articles in 2019 in The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, which featured parts of a private letter from her father Thomas after her marriage to Prince Harry.

She was awarded the funds over her privacy and copyright infringement.

