Meghan Markle Responds To Bullying Claims Made By Royal Aides Just Days Ahead of Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle is reportedly saddened over allegations that she bullied royal aides.

A feature from The Times claims that the Duchess of Sussex was named a a bully by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace.

After the report was published, the Sussexes‘ spokesperson has refuted the accusations.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the rep shared, via a statement with People.

They added, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The complaint was filed in October 2018 by Meghan and husband Prince Harry‘s former communications secretary Jason Knauf, and stated that two personal assistants were driven out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The report also claimed that Meghan had reduced them to tears at times.

The report comes just days before Meghan and Harry‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on CBS, following their official exit as working royals from the family.

Earlier today, Meghan was awarded a large sum of money from her recent lawsuit with UK tabloids.