Tue, 02 March 2021 at 11:55 am

Melissa McCarthy's 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Character Revealed in Set Photos Alongside Matt Damon (Spoilers!)

Spoilers ahead! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see potential spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, and Luke Hemsworth were photographed on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder for the first time!

They were photographed while filming on Tuesday (March 2) in Sydney, Australia. It appears as if the Thor movies are continuing the tradition of putting on a play within a play.

Melissa appeared to be in costume as Hela, the character played by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok. It also appeared as if Matt Damon is reprising his role as Loki and Luke Hemsworth will once again be playing Thor in the play within the play. Luke‘s brother Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the movies!

If you click through all the photos, you’ll also notice Melissa‘s husband, Ben Falcone, is also on set, as well as director Taika Waititi.

The photos depict an action scene, and it’s definitely worth clicking through the gallery to get the full story!

In the previous Thor film, the play within a play was put on by Loki, who was disguised as Odin at the time. It appears as if that will be happening again! Read all about the play within a play from Thor: Ragnarok right here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
