Miranda Kerr's Grandmother Dies One Week After Her Grandfather's Funeral

It’s been a sad couple of weeks for Miranda Kerr.

The 37-year-old model and Kora Organics founder took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 2) to announce the passing of her beloved grandmother.

“My darling Nan passed last week on the 27th of February. Nan there are no words to describe how grateful my heart is for you. 💔” Miranda wrote along with several photos of with her grandma.

“You are the heart of our family. You’re the reason we’re all so close,” she continued. “You’re the reason we have faith. You’re the reason we are all cheeky. You’ve put a twinkle in all our eyes. You’ve brought so much light and love into this world through everyone you have met. Everyone who has met you has been uplifted by your presence.”

Miranda continued, “You’re the reason I am who I am. You’ve taught me how to love, care, cook, have faith, have grace, dress, take care of myself, my husband and our children. You also taught me how to pray, how to find humor and how to have compassion. You’re our compass and you’ll continue to be that compass for me and our children for the rest of our lives. Thank you Nan for being all a girl could ever wish for in a Nan and so much more. Please know I could never have been who I am without you, your love, your influence and your support. I am who I am because of you and I promise to carry your legacy, your love and your light in this world as long as I shall live.”

The passing of Miranda‘s grandmother comes just one week after the model announced that their family had buried their grandfather back on February 14.

“Today we laid my grandfather’s body to rest but his spirit will continue to live through our family and all those he loved,” Miranda wrote at the time.

“You will continue to live through me, our children and all our family,” Miranda concluded her post to her grandma. “Your loving, kindness and generosity of spirit will never be forgotten. Until I see you in heaven, please know you’ll always be my sunshine. ☀️💖☀️Give Pa a big hug from me. I love you both more than words could ever express 🙏🏻”

Our thoughts are with Miranda and her family during this difficult time.

“Today we laid my grandfather’s body to rest but his spirit will continue to live through our family and all those he loved,” Miranda started. “One of my favorite recent memories with my Pa was listening to Glenn Miller, enjoying the sunshine on our backs and smelling the gardenia from our garden that Hart had picked for us.”

“It was truly a heavenly moment. One that’s hard to put into words. Quite like my feelings right now,” she continued. “He had defied the odds and lived longer than the doctors had expected. And even though we all knew that his time on this earth was coming to an end it didn’t make his passing any easier. He was our rock, a gentle yet strong man who had tremendous faith and a kind heart.”

Miranda concluded, “I love you Pa 💖You can rest knowing Nan is surrounded by so much love and support.”