Tue, 02 March 2021 at 6:58 pm

Nicola Coughlan Claps Back at Twitter Bully Who Called Her The 'Fat Girl From Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan has no time for haters in her life.

The Bridgerton actress called out a podcast host after they called her a “fat girl” after seeing her all dressed up for the virtual 2021 Golden Globes ceremony over the weekend.

Podcaster Amanda Richards referenced Nicola as the “fat girl from Bridgerton” while addressing her style and gown she chose to wear.

Nicola promptly called back, saying “I have a name.”

After her reply to Amanda, Nicola brought up an essay she had written for The Guardian over two years ago.

“Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies,” she wrote, adding, “Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant. I’m seeing a lot of interviews from 10 years ago where people go ‘Oh weren’t the questions so inappropriate!’ unfortunately it’s still happening.”

Just recently, Nicola updated fans about the upcoming season of her other series, Derry Girls!
