Nicola Coughlan Claps Back at Twitter Bully Who Called Her The 'Fat Girl From Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan has no time for haters in her life.

The Bridgerton actress called out a podcast host after they called her a “fat girl” after seeing her all dressed up for the virtual 2021 Golden Globes ceremony over the weekend.

Podcaster Amanda Richards referenced Nicola as the “fat girl from Bridgerton” while addressing her style and gown she chose to wear.

Nicola promptly called back, saying “I have a name.”

I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses that’s where the idea came from, also I have a name — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 1, 2021

After her reply to Amanda, Nicola brought up an essay she had written for The Guardian over two years ago.

“Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies,” she wrote, adding, “Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant. I’m seeing a lot of interviews from 10 years ago where people go ‘Oh weren’t the questions so inappropriate!’ unfortunately it’s still happening.”

Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 1, 2021

Also, and I mean this in the nicest way ah possible, I’m not a body positivity activist, I’m an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement.

My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by. — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 1, 2021

Anyways, I put all my thoughts in what I wrote two years ago and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to say on it so have a read of you like https://t.co/lVhRP45H1P — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 1, 2021

