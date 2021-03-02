Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Says She's 'Almost Ready' For Baby

Ashley Tisdale wears a sweet white dress while out running errands in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 35-year-old actress stopped by a local cafe for a quick coffee to go and made sure to wear double masks amid the pandemic.

That same day, Ashley shared a photo showing off her natural hair and opened up about learning to love her texture.

“The older I get the more I appreciate my hair texture. It’s so funny how when we are young we want what we don’t have. When these are the things that make us different, and THAT is what makes us unique and beautiful,” she captioned the selfie.

Ashley, who is expecting her first child with hubby Christopher French, shared a photo of her on the beach a couple days later and expressed that she’s “Almost ready….”

