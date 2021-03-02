'Raya & The Last Dragon' Will Not Be Shown In Cinemark Theaters

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to release on Disney+ and in select theaters on Friday, March 5 – but Cinemark won’t be one of them.

Deadline is reporting that the theater chain has opted not to host the animated flick at all.

The site says that the reasoning stems from Disney’s rental terms for the movie.

“In the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a discrete, film-by-film basis, focusing on the long-term benefit of exhibitors, studios and moviegoers,” Cinemark relayed in a statement about the decision.

They added, “While we are having conversations with The Walt Disney Company, we have not yet reached agreeable licensing terms for Raya and the Last Dragon. As we continue to work with our studio partners, we remain optimistic that we will reach mutually beneficial terms that will provide moviegoers the opportunity to see the exciting film lineup in our theatres.”

You can still screen Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ for a fee of $30 on the premiere date, or at another theater chain.

It’s assumed that Raya and the Last Dragon will also be available for free on Disney+ after a couple of months, just like the live action version of Mulan.

If you missed it, star Kelly Marie Tran opened up about recording the dialogue for the movie during the pandemic.