Save Nearly 30% Off These Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case

It’s the rare person who can live without wireless earbuds these days.

Although traditional-style headphones are still popular, wireless earbuds have made it so much easier to enjoy music on the go. You can basically just leave them in your ears and go about your day, listening to music, chatting with friends on the phone, and more without missing a beat. Wireless earbuds have made life infinitely easier and more convenient in so many ways. Sure, we still do a double-take when we hear people talking but don’t see a phone in their hand, but it makes for a funny moment! The truth is wireless earbuds have been a godsend.

Now, meet the next evolution of Naztech true wireless: the Xpods are going Pro. These smaller earbuds have customizable tips that form a noise-isolating seal, precision-tuned drivers for rich acoustics, the latest Bluetooth technology for solid connectivity, intuitive touch sensor controls that allow for easy navigation, and two microphones with enhanced voice capture technology for much clearer conversations. Music and calls are about to sound better than ever!

Plus, the portable wireless charging case allows up to 25 hours of total playtime. It is rechargeable with any Qi wireless charge in less than two hours. You can listen to your music all day, charge the earbuds overnight, and wake up with more music in your future! Listening to music has been shown to boost mood and make your day more bearable, particularly if you’re anticipating stress or have the type of work that can get hectic. Not to mention, after work or during a workout, you can keep listening to your favorite tunes to make your workout go faster.

Get your own Naztech Xpods Pro True Wireless Earpods today

