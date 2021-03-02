Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Run Into Offset While Out in Miami Beach

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are soaking in the sun while out in Miami Beach, Fla., on Monday afternoon (March 1).

The cute couple were spotted with a few friends as they stopped by a popular restaurant for a quick bite to eat.

While they were leaving, Amelia and Scott ran into rapper Offset, who caught up with the couple as they were getting in their rented car to head off on an adventure.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amelia Hamlin

The next day, Amelia and Scott met up with their pals and went on sunset boat trip in the ocean.

Earlier this month, Amelia was involved in an online controversy as fans accused her of blackfishing. See what happened here…

She also opened up about her relationship with Scott in a rare instance. See what she said…

10+ pictures inside of Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick running into Offset in Miami…