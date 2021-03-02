Top Stories
Tue, 02 March 2021 at 9:28 pm

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Run Into Offset While Out in Miami Beach

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Run Into Offset While Out in Miami Beach

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are soaking in the sun while out in Miami Beach, Fla., on Monday afternoon (March 1).

The cute couple were spotted with a few friends as they stopped by a popular restaurant for a quick bite to eat.

While they were leaving, Amelia and Scott ran into rapper Offset, who caught up with the couple as they were getting in their rented car to head off on an adventure.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amelia Hamlin

The next day, Amelia and Scott met up with their pals and went on sunset boat trip in the ocean.

Earlier this month, Amelia was involved in an online controversy as fans accused her of blackfishing. See what happened here…

She also opened up about her relationship with Scott in a rare instance. See what she said…

10+ pictures inside of Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick running into Offset in Miami…
Just Jared on Facebook
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 01
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 02
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 03
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 04
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 05
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 06
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 07
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 08
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 09
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 10
amelia hamlin scott disick miami offset run in 11

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Amelia Hamlin, Offset, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Is Snooki returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TMZ
  • Madison Beer shares rare comments about her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Hilton says she was "lied" to by her mom Kathy - TooFab
  • Big news for Dakota Fanning! - Just Jared Jr