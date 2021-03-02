Tom Holland Almost Wasn't Cast As Spider-Man, The Russo Brothers Reveal

Tom Holland has been playing Peter Parker for a few years now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, there was a time when Sony wasn’t on board with casting the now 24-year-old actor in the role as Spider-Man.

“We talked with [president Kevin] Feige at Marvel about Holland and he got excited and then we went to Sony…” Joe Russo shared in a new interview with The Playlist. “And they were like, ‘Let’s think about it for a minute.’ We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought [Tom] back, brought him back, brought him back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio who owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet Sony just kept dragging their feet.”

He went on, revealing that although they have a good relationship with Marvel boss Feige, Sony was still hesitant about Tom.

“…Coming into Civil War, Sony is looking at us going, ‘OK, so you guys have the Midas touch, here’s our [Spider-Man] IP.’ But, also, they were reticent, nervous, about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line,” Joe recalled.

Anthony added that Tom‘s age at the time was an issue.

“It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid,” he said.

“There’s a universe where Tom Holland is the last great movie star coming in underneath the wire of disruption. It takes a perfect storm of events to create a star: talent, timing, marketplace,” Joe continued.

In a recent interview, Tom opened up about the moment he found out he was cast as Spider-Man. Here’s what happened…