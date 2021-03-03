Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Sixth Child Was Born Via Surrogacy

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their sixth child earlier this week and, when the news was announced, some began wondering if the child was adopted or conceived via surrogacy.

Hilaria was pregnant a few months ago and gave birth in September of 2020. Doing the math, she was unable to be pregnant and give birth between September 2020 and March 2021.

Now, a source is telling E! News that Hilaria and Alec‘s sixth child “arrived via surrogate.”

There has been a lot of speculation about how the baby was conceived and Alec responded directly to a comment with an expletive filled explanation.

The couple are also parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7.

Congratulations to the couple on the new addition!