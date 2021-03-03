Alice Evans Reveals She Heard About Ioan Gruffudd Filing For Divorce From Her On Social Media
Earlier today (March 2), it was revealed that Ioan Gruffudd had filed for divorce from his wife Alice Evans.
However, the 49-year-old actress revealed on her Instagram that she was made aware of that via an article on The Daily Mail.
Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram page of the headline, and the site’s trademark bullet point summary, Alice reacted to it.
“Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess? 🥺,” she captioned the post.
Alice and Ioan‘s split shocked a lot of fans when Alice made her initial tweet about him leaving their family in January.
A month later, Alice, who is known for her roles in The Originals and Lost, shared with fans that the couple had decided to try out a legal separation.
“We are indeed discussing legal separation, but we are still friends,” she posted.
Our thoughts are with Alice and Ioan‘s family as they go through this difficult transition.