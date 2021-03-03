Ashley Judd Asks Sister Wynonna to Do This for Her As She Recovers After Scary Accident

Wynonna Judd is here to help!

During a new interview, the 56-year-old country singer revealed how she’s helping younger sister Ashley Judd as she recovers after shattering her leg in Africa.

“I was looking up how to wash hair for someone who’s lying down in bed because she texted me, ‘Can you wash my hair?’” Wynonna shared with Page Six.

“Therein lies the job of a big sister right there,” Wynonna said with a laugh. “She said, ‘I have a request. Can you wash my hair?’ I said, ‘Sure,’ so I’m looking up ways to wash someone’s hair lying down.”

Last month, Ashley, 52, shattered her leg in four places during a trip through the forest in Congo. After a grueling mission to safety, Ashley had to undergo surgery to save her leg.

Also in the interview, Wynonna said that she was finally able to see Ashley “the other day” for the first time since the accident and that she is “still processing” what happened.

Wynonna also admitted that she burst into tears when she saw Ashley, and called her sister’s recovery “a miracle.”