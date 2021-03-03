Blake Shelton Shares New Details About Proposing to Gwen Stefani!

Blake Shelton is opening up about his proposal to Gwen Stefani!

While promoting the new season of The Voice, the 44-year-old judge and country singer shared new details about proposing to the 51-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer.

“I remember, after I asked her, there was some crying and things, and Gwen’s oldest son Kingston, 14, was sitting right next to us when this happened,” Blake recalled to Access Hollywood.

“Gwen at one moment said, ‘Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?’” Blake continued. “And even I was wondering! And Kingston said, ‘Mom, yeah, you did. I heard you say yes.’”

After five years of dating, Blake proposed to Gwen in October during their trip to Oklahoma.

