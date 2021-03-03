Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Couple Up for Bike Ride Around Sydney

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are getting in some exercise!

The 37-year-old Avengers actor and the 44-year-old actress coupled up for a bike ride around town on Wednesday morning (March 3) in Sydney, Australia.

Chris put his massive biceps on full display while wearing a gray T-shirt for their outing.

Over the weekend, Chris took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos with Elsa and his younger brother Liam Hemsworth celebrating a friend’s birthday with an ’80s themed party.

“A little 80s themed party never did any harm! Happy birthday @azzagrist,” Chris captioned the below post.

