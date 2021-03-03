Top Stories
Wed, 03 March 2021 at 1:21 am

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Couple Up for Bike Ride Around Sydney

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Couple Up for Bike Ride Around Sydney

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are getting in some exercise!

The 37-year-old Avengers actor and the 44-year-old actress coupled up for a bike ride around town on Wednesday morning (March 3) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris put his massive biceps on full display while wearing a gray T-shirt for their outing.

Over the weekend, Chris took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos with Elsa and his younger brother Liam Hemsworth celebrating a friend’s birthday with an ’80s themed party.

“A little 80s themed party never did any harm! Happy birthday @azzagrist,” Chris captioned the below post.

If you missed it, the latest set photos for Thor: Love And Thunder revealed a huge spoiler! Check it out here at your own risk!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth elsa pataky bike ride around sydney 01
chris hemsworth elsa pataky bike ride around sydney 02
chris hemsworth elsa pataky bike ride around sydney 03
chris hemsworth elsa pataky bike ride around sydney 04
chris hemsworth elsa pataky bike ride around sydney 05
chris hemsworth elsa pataky bike ride around sydney 06
chris hemsworth elsa pataky bike ride around sydney 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Is Snooki returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TMZ
  • Madison Beer shares rare comments about her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Hilton says she was "lied" to by her mom Kathy - TooFab
  • Big news for Dakota Fanning! - Just Jared Jr