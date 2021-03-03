Top Stories
'Gossip Girl' Revival Stars Thomas Doherty & Jordan Alexander Take Part in Ferragamo's Virtual Fashion Show

The stars of the upcoming Gossip Girl revival are showing off their stylish sides!

Thomas Doherty and Jordan Alexander took part in Salvatore Ferragamo‘s virtual fashion show on Sunday (February 27).

Thomas, 25, looked dapper in a yellow suit while Jordan, 27, donned an electric blue dress and white boots for the virtual show.

Other stars in attendance included Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, Insatiable actress Debby Ryan, Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, Dope actress Kiersey Clemons, YouTuber Camila Coelho, Dickinson actress Ella Hunt, and Dear White People actress Logan Browning.

The stars of the Gossip Girl revival have been hard at work for the past few months filming the show, which will be debuting on HBO Max later this year. Check out some set photos here!

FYI: All of the stars are wearing pieces by Ferragamo.

See photos of the stars at the show inside….

Check out even more photos in the gallery!
Photos: German Larkin for Ferragamo
Getty Images
