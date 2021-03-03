Katherine Waterston Opens Up About Growing Up As The Daughter of Law & Order Star Sam Waterston

Katherine Waterston is one of the children of Law & Order star Sam Waterston and is opening up about the pressures of being a second generation actor in the family.

The 41-year-old actress, who has appeared in films like Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Inherent Vice, and The World To Come, revealed that her father and his work did influence her choice to study acting formally.

“It was really important for me to study and then it was at least as important for me to throw it all away, sort of abandon everything I’d learned,” Katherine shared in a recent interview with Collider.

She adds that “in a way, maybe studying acting was just some kind of strange exercise for myself to prove to myself and to anyone around who was paying attention – although I don’t think anyone really was [laughs] – just how serious I was about it.”

Katherine muses that it “maybe had something to do with being a second generation actor, that I didn’t want to be perceived as some kind of silly dilettante who is bopping around and hanging off the coattails of her dad, that I was interested and really trying to be good at this thing.”

The World to Come, also starring Vanessa Kirby, centers on Abigail and her new neighbor Tallie, in the 19th century, who find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other.

The film is available now On Demand and in select theaters.