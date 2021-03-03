Top Stories
Wed, 03 March 2021 at 10:45 am

Lady Gaga's Old New York City Apartment Is For Rent Right Now!

Lady Gaga‘s former New York City one bedroom apartment hit the market a few weeks ago and it can be yours to live in!

The apartment was listed for $2,000 a month – and if you want to know the address, it’s 176 Stanton Street in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

“Spectacular corner 1BR/1BA in excellent condition in a well maintained pre-war building previously occupied by LADY GAGA!,” the listing reads on Street Easy.

If you want to see photos of the apartment – complete with a skylight – head over to StreetEasy.

If you missed it, Lady Gaga‘s dog walker broke his silence for the first time since he was shot and two of her dogs were stolen from him. Gaga‘s two dogs thankfully were recovered.
