Lady Gaga's Old New York City Apartment Is For Rent Right Now!

Lady Gaga‘s former New York City one bedroom apartment hit the market a few weeks ago and it can be yours to live in!

The apartment was listed for $2,000 a month – and if you want to know the address, it’s 176 Stanton Street in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

“Spectacular corner 1BR/1BA in excellent condition in a well maintained pre-war building previously occupied by LADY GAGA!,” the listing reads on Street Easy.

If you want to see photos of the apartment – complete with a skylight – head over to StreetEasy.

