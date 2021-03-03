Prince Philip Is 'Slightly Improving,' But He 'Hurts at Moments,' Duchess Camilla Says

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is giving an update on the condition of Prince Philip, who has been in the hospital for 15 days after being hospitalized for an infection.

The Duchess said the 99-year-old royal is “slightly improving” but he “hurts at moments,” ITV news reports. “We keep our fingers crossed,” she added.

This week, the Prince was actually transferred from one hospital to another for further testing, and the statement that was released by the Palace indicated he was under observation for a heart condition as well.

Our continued thoughts are with Prince Philip as he remains hospitalized and are hoping for a quick recovery!

