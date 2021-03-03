Rachel Brosnahan & Alex Borstein Get to Work Filming 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four in NYC

Rachel Brosnahan is hard at work on the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

The 30-year-old actress was spotted with Starbucks in hand while arriving on set of her award-winning Amazon series on Tuesday afternoon (March 2) in New York City.

Rachel got into character as Midge Maisel in a bright pink outfit paired with a white, lace hat as she stayed under an umbrella, that kept her safe amid the pandemic.

Also spotted on set, was Rachel‘s co-star Alex Borstein, who plays Susie Myerson on the show, who sported a face mask as she made her way out of her trailer and onto set for filming.

Later in the day, Rachel put on face mask and waved to photographers as she headed home after a day of filming.

Production for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had to be pushed back because of the ongoing pandemic.

Back in January, Rachel took to Instagram to mark her first day back on set.

“It looks a little different this year…but we’re back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4. ✨” Rachel wrote along with a pic of herself all dolled up as Midge.

During a recent interview, Rachel Brosnahan revealed the item she stole from set of the show!