Top Stories
Wed, 03 March 2021 at 2:42 am

Tessa Thompson Enjoys A Day Off In Sydney As Brie Larson Hints They're Working On A Mystery Project Together

Tessa Thompson Enjoys A Day Off In Sydney As Brie Larson Hints They're Working On A Mystery Project Together

Tessa Thompson is all smiles during a casual outing in Sydney, Australia over the past weekend.

The 37-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder actress was seen running a few errands around the city, got some lunch and visited a few retail shops with a friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tessa Thompson

In a new tweet, Brie Larson has hinted that she and Tessa might be working on a mystery project together.

“We’re cooking something up… 🤪,” Brie teased after noticing a fan sharing images of the two during a fan convention panel.

Fans have long wanted Tessa‘s Valkyrie and Brie‘s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers to become an LGBTQ+ relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, it’s not clear what the mystery project could be about.

Stay tuned!

Just recently, Tessa opened up about her first ever kiss!
Just Jared on Facebook
tessa thompson weekend hangout before brie larson project news 01
tessa thompson weekend hangout before brie larson project news 02
tessa thompson weekend hangout before brie larson project news 03
tessa thompson weekend hangout before brie larson project news 04

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Tessa Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Is Snooki returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TMZ
  • Madison Beer shares rare comments about her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Hilton says she was "lied" to by her mom Kathy - TooFab
  • Big news for Dakota Fanning! - Just Jared Jr