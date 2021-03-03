Tessa Thompson Enjoys A Day Off In Sydney As Brie Larson Hints They're Working On A Mystery Project Together

Tessa Thompson is all smiles during a casual outing in Sydney, Australia over the past weekend.

The 37-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder actress was seen running a few errands around the city, got some lunch and visited a few retail shops with a friend.

Tessa Thompson

In a new tweet, Brie Larson has hinted that she and Tessa might be working on a mystery project together.

“We’re cooking something up… 🤪,” Brie teased after noticing a fan sharing images of the two during a fan convention panel.

Fans have long wanted Tessa‘s Valkyrie and Brie‘s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers to become an LGBTQ+ relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, it’s not clear what the mystery project could be about.

