Top Stories
Wed, 03 March 2021 at 9:58 am

Tom Brady Reveals the 7 Words Gisele Bundchen Said to Him After He Won Super Bowl 2021

Tom Brady Reveals the 7 Words Gisele Bundchen Said to Him After He Won Super Bowl 2021

Tom Brady makes an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed the happy moment he had on the field with his family after winning the 2021 Super Bowl.

“I see my oldest son run over to me, and I gave him a big hug, and I saw my two little ones, and all of the sudden I saw my wife, and I gave her a big hug,” Tom said. “And just as I did it, she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?’” This is, of course, in reference to Gisele wanting her husband to retire!

“And what did you say in that moment?” James then asked, and replied, “I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to think of a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved on to something else pretty quickly.”

As for what Tom is doing right now, he replied, “I’m just getting reacquainted with the dishwasher. Where the broom is, and where the vacuum is.”
Just Jared on Facebook
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 01
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 02
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 03
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 04
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 05
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 06
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 07
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 08
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 09
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 10
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 11
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 12
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 13
tom brady gisele bundchen super bowl 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Is Snooki returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TMZ
  • Madison Beer shares rare comments about her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Hilton says she was "lied" to by her mom Kathy - TooFab
  • Big news for Dakota Fanning! - Just Jared Jr