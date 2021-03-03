Tom Brady Reveals the 7 Words Gisele Bundchen Said to Him After He Won Super Bowl 2021

Tom Brady makes an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed the happy moment he had on the field with his family after winning the 2021 Super Bowl.

“I see my oldest son run over to me, and I gave him a big hug, and I saw my two little ones, and all of the sudden I saw my wife, and I gave her a big hug,” Tom said. “And just as I did it, she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?’” This is, of course, in reference to Gisele wanting her husband to retire!

“And what did you say in that moment?” James then asked, and replied, “I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to think of a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved on to something else pretty quickly.”

As for what Tom is doing right now, he replied, “I’m just getting reacquainted with the dishwasher. Where the broom is, and where the vacuum is.”