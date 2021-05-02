10 Most Followed K-Pop Idol Personal Instagram Accounts

So many K-Pop superstars also happen to be social media sensations – and the top accounts have millions and millions of followers!

From solo superstars to girl group and boy band members, plenty of South Korean stars have become huge on Instagram. And based on the latest roundup of idol follower counts, we know who the most popular stars are on the social media platform!

Here’s one hint: the top four most-followed individual accounts are all in the same group! That same act just broke some Guinness World Records as well.

10. G-Dragon

19.6 million followers

Click inside to see who else are the most followed K-pop acts…