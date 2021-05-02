All the Movies & TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in May 2021

There are so many exciting shows and movies coming to Disney+ this month!

The Disney streamer revealed the complete list of everything that will be added to the platform throughout May, and there are some very exciting new additions.

Shows being added to the streamer include the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, plus new episodes of Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Other Disney series that will be coming out on Disney+ include Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, Disney Special Agent Oso and Kingdom of the Polar Bears.

Movies being added in May include Everyone’s Hero and Flicka 2, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Plus, the highly anticipated Emma Stone-led live-action Cruella is coming out this month. Watch the trailer!

Click inside to see the complete list of May 2021 releases…

Available May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 101

Available May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (seasons 1-2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot – Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102

Available May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso (seasons 1-2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (season 1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (season 15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (season 1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201

Big Shot – Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103

Available May 21

Disney Big City Greens (season 2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (season 1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (season 6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202

Big Shot – Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104

Available May 28

Bluey Shorts (season 2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (season 3, episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (season 1)

Wicked Tuna (season 10 – episodes 1-7)

Cruella

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203

Big Shot – Episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105