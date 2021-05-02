'American Idol' 2021: Top 7 Revealed, Plus Find Out Who Went Home

The Top 7 contestants on the current season of American Idol have been revealed!

It was Disney night on Sunday (May 2) and the Top 9 contestants all performed songs from some of our favorite Disney movies.

Along with the Top 9, this former contestant returned to the competition after they had been voted back by the fans.

John Stamos made a very special appearance during Sunday’s episode where he coached them through their rehearsals before their big performances.

At the end of the night, the Top 7 was announced, and three contestants were sadly sent home.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8pm ET on ABC.

Arthur Gunn – TOP 7

Caleb Kennedy – TOP 7

Casey Bishop – TOP 7

Chayce Beckham – TOP 7

Grace Kinstler – TOP 7

Hunter Metts – TOP 7