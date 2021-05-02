Top Stories
'American Idol' 2021: Top 7 Revealed, Plus Find Out Who Went Home

The Top 7 contestants on the current season of American Idol have been revealed!

It was Disney night on Sunday (May 2) and the Top 9 contestants all performed songs from some of our favorite Disney movies.

Along with the Top 9, this former contestant returned to the competition after they had been voted back by the fans.

John Stamos made a very special appearance during Sunday’s episode where he coached them through their rehearsals before their big performances.

At the end of the night, the Top 7 was announced, and three contestants were sadly sent home.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8pm ET on ABC.

Click inside to find out who advanced and who was eliminated on the latest episode of American Idol…

Keep scrolling to check out the Top 7…

American Idol top 7 revealed

Arthur Gunn – TOP 7

American Idol top 24 revealed

Caleb Kennedy – TOP 7

American Idol top 24 revealed

Casey Bishop – TOP 7

American Idol top 24 revealed

Chayce Beckham – TOP 7

American Idol top 24 revealed

Grace Kinstler – TOP 7

American Idol top 24 revealed

Hunter Metts – TOP 7

American Idol top 24 revealed

Willie Spence – TOP 7

American Idol top 24 revealed

Alyssa Wray – ELIMINATED

American Idol top 24 revealed

Cassandra Coleman – ELIMINATED

American Idol top 24 revealed

Deshawn Goncalves – ELIMINATED

Photos: ABC
