'American Idol' 2021: Top 7 Revealed, Plus Find Out Who Went Home
The Top 7 contestants on the current season of American Idol have been revealed!
It was Disney night on Sunday (May 2) and the Top 9 contestants all performed songs from some of our favorite Disney movies.
Along with the Top 9, this former contestant returned to the competition after they had been voted back by the fans.
John Stamos made a very special appearance during Sunday’s episode where he coached them through their rehearsals before their big performances.
At the end of the night, the Top 7 was announced, and three contestants were sadly sent home.
American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8pm ET on ABC.
Click inside to find out who advanced and who was eliminated on the latest episode of American Idol…
Keep scrolling to check out the Top 7…
Arthur Gunn – TOP 7
Caleb Kennedy – TOP 7
Casey Bishop – TOP 7
Chayce Beckham – TOP 7
Grace Kinstler – TOP 7
Hunter Metts – TOP 7
Willie Spence – TOP 7
Alyssa Wray – ELIMINATED
Cassandra Coleman – ELIMINATED
Deshawn Goncalves – ELIMINATED
JJ Links Around The Web
- Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
- Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
- Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
- Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr