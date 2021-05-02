Annie Murphy Has Been Bribing Dan Levy To Write a 'Schitt's Creek' Movie

Annie Murphy is not above bribing her TV brother Dan Levy to get him to start writing a Schitt’s Creek movie.

The 35-year-old Emmy-winning actress revealed that she’s actually been sending him $5 a day as an incentive.

“I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe,” Annie shared on US Weekly‘s podcast. “So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially.”

Annie is still excited about the possibility of getting a movie one day.

“My God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she adds. “Just to see Moira again, I would pay a lot of money to do that.”

Annie mused that it would be great if David and Patrick adopted a kid in the hypothetical movie.

“I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper,” she continued. “We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show. My mom and dad have been re-watching the show because they miss me and my mom keeps reminding me of lines that I’d completely forgotten about.”

Including one of the most famous lines: “Ew, David”.

“I tried to say, ‘Ew, David!’ as much as humanly possible while we shot. I don’t have a tally. I’m sure there is a tally out there somewhere. It’s in the hundreds. I would imagine,” Annie recalled of just how many times she said the phrase over the course of six seasons.

The line, she adds, has “definitely followed me and it’s continuing to follow me and I’m not angry about it. Although, I think Dan gets ‘Ew, David!’ yelled at him a lot. And sometimes just ‘Ew!’ So, like, on a bad hair day or something like that, I can’t imagine that would be too good for the old self-esteem, but I I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Since the end of the series, Schitt’s Creek has picked up a lot of awards, including sweeping the Emmys, a couple of SAG Awards, and more.

