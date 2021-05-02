Beyonce & Michelle Williams Watched Kelly Rowland Give Birth via Zoom

Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland – together known as Destiny’s Child – remain closer than ever.

The bandmates and longtime friends were together, virtually at least, for a very special moment in Kelly’s life, she revealed in an interview with People.

The 40-year-old entertainer welcomed her second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon, Noah Jon, on January 21, and she had family there in spirit to see it happen.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” she revealed.

“[Beyoncé and Williams] were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful,” she added.

She also called them “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome aunts” to her boys, noting that they were unable to be there in person amid pandemic protocols.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband’s mom, Jackie, also dialed in to watch the birth via Zoom.

She added that once it was safe, her Destiny’s Child sisters came over to visit immediately.

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently, and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just…being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift,” she said back in February.

