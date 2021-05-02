Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Billie Eilish is showing off her body in a photo shoot that is far from her signature style.

The 19-year-old “everything i wanted” singer posed for the cover of British Vogue, which was just unveiled on Sunday (May 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish

Last year, she revealed that she got a tattoo, but said that she wouldn’t be showing it off to fans. However, in the new revealing “classic, old-timey pin-up” shoot, featuring the singer in a corset and stockings, Billie is showing off a hint of the ink on her right hip. You can see the Dena Giannini-styled pictures at vogue.co.uk.

“I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all. Y’know, besides when I’m alone and s–t,” she said of the daring shoot.

See what she said…

“Why would you wear a corest? My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she continued.

“Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

She also revealed her new mantra this year: “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Her new hair also broke an Instagram record.

Billie also just released one of her favorite songs she’s ever written.

Find out why she waited so long to debut her blonde hair.