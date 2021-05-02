Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Keep Super Low Profile While Out on Coffee Run

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are enjoying a quick outing!

The 33-year-old A Simple Favor actress and the 44-year-old Deadpool actor held hands as they walked back to their apartment after picking up coffee on Sunday afternoon (May 2) in New York City.

Blake and Ryan tried to keep a low profile wearing baseball hats and face masks for their outing.

