Senator Mitt Romney was Booed at GOP Convention

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 8:53 pm

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Keep Super Low Profile While Out on Coffee Run

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are enjoying a quick outing!

The 33-year-old A Simple Favor actress and the 44-year-old Deadpool actor held hands as they walked back to their apartment after picking up coffee on Sunday afternoon (May 2) in New York City.

Blake and Ryan tried to keep a low profile wearing baseball hats and face masks for their outing.

The couple’s coffee run comes a few days after they enjoyed a “Mom & Dad” night out, where Blake took Ryan to his first ever Yankees game! Check out their adorable photos here.

You’ve gotta check out the hilarious thing Ryan put on social media the other day about his kids’ obsession with Baby Shark.
Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

