Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 2:34 pm

Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling Welcome Their First Child!

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are parents!

The 34-year-old “Love Me Like You Do” singer and the 29-year-old former art dealer confirmed the happy news on social media on Sunday (May 2).

“Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful,” Caspar wrote on his Instagram Story.

“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x,” he added.

See more inside…

He also posted a screenshot of a Google search about the “world population 2021” and crossed out the number to include their new child. So cute!

Ellie only confirmed she was expecting a baby in a sweet Instagram post in February.

You can check out photos from Caspar and Ellie‘s August 2019 wedding right here!

Congratulations to the happy couple! Find out which stars also just welcomed babies in 2021.
