Elon Musk Reveals Skit Ideas Ahead of Controversial 'SNL' Debut

Elon Musk is getting ready to host Saturday Night Live, and he’s asking for ideas for skits – and providing a few of his own.

The 49-year-old Tesla billionaire and second-richest person in the world asked followers to pitch ideas on Saturday (May 2), just ahead of his debut hosting gig on SNL this Saturday (May 8).

“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” he asked.

He then provided three of his own ideas: “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.”

“Summin about The DOGEFATHER,” one fan wrote, to which he responded “Definitely.”

“You on Joe Rogan but he progressively convinces you to take harder and harder drugs,” another said, which he gave a thumbs up.

Three cast members have already voiced their disapproval of Elon Musk hosting the show.

