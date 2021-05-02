Top Stories
Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 6:22 pm

Emilia Clarke Wears An Eye-Catching Plaid Coat Out in London

Emilia Clarke Wears An Eye-Catching Plaid Coat Out in London

Emilia Clarke heads out to pick up some groceries at her local shop in London, England on Sunday afternoon (May 2).

The 34-year-old actress wore a chic black and white plaid coat during her outing as she picked up some food items for her home at Planet Organic.

Emilia coordinated with her coat, by wearing a black and white striped face mask and a striped back on her shoulder. She wore the same coat back in February!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emilia Clarke

This is Emilia‘s first sighting since it was announced she’ll star in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series on Disney+.

Her role is still being kept under wraps, however, the series is said to be focused on events after Captain Marvel, and will involve Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a shapeshifter from the alien race known as the Skrulls (Ben Mendelsohn).

Find out who will play the villain role in the show here…
Photos: BackgridUSA
