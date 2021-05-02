Emilia Clarke Wears An Eye-Catching Plaid Coat Out in London

Emilia Clarke heads out to pick up some groceries at her local shop in London, England on Sunday afternoon (May 2).

The 34-year-old actress wore a chic black and white plaid coat during her outing as she picked up some food items for her home at Planet Organic.

Emilia coordinated with her coat, by wearing a black and white striped face mask and a striped back on her shoulder. She wore the same coat back in February!

This is Emilia‘s first sighting since it was announced she’ll star in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series on Disney+.

Her role is still being kept under wraps, however, the series is said to be focused on events after Captain Marvel, and will involve Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a shapeshifter from the alien race known as the Skrulls (Ben Mendelsohn).

