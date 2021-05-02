Emma Roberts Goes Sporty for Coffee Run with Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund fueling up on coffee!

The new parents stopped by the Blue Bottle Coffee cafe to grab some coffee on Sunday afternoon (May 2) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

The 30-year-old Scream Queens actress went sporty in a navy T-shirt and black leggings while the 36-year-old Triple Frontier actor kept things casual in a long-sleeved, black shirt and gray sweatpants for their afternoon outing.

Last weekend, Emma and Garrett, who have been together since 2019, made a very rare public appearance together at Andra Day‘s Oscars After Party in Beverly Hills.

If you missed it, the couple’s 5-month-old son Rhodes has a famous and unexpected godfather. Find out who it is here!