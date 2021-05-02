Get to Know 'The Unholy' Actress Marina Mazepa with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Marina Mazepa is an exciting star on the rise who you should know more about!

The 23-year-old actress is also a renowned contortionist and dancer who got her start as a finalist on America’s Got Talent, where she famously freaked out judge Simon Cowell.

Marina just made her film debut in the Screen Gems horror film The Unholy as Mary Elnor and you can see the movie in theaters right now. She also will appear in the upcoming movies Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Malignant, which are both expected to be released later this year.

We caught up with Marina and learned 10 Fun Facts about her. See below!

I snort when I laugh. I eat something sweet for breakfast every morning—especially dark chocolate. I have such a sweet tooth that I eat sweets anyway, so it’s better in the morning than at night. I shot my first three movies during quarantine and booked them without an agent. They were Malignant, The Unholy, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. I don’t notice when I randomly do extreme stretches or poses in my everyday life because I feel super comfortable doing them. Sometimes strangers freak out when they see it, but my close friends and family are so used to it that it’s absolutely normal. The directors of Malignant and The Unholy decided to put me in the background of each of their movies (in addition to my main roles) just for fun! In Malignant I play a police officer and in The Unholy I play a girl that attends a funeral. Look for me!

I carry cottage cheese in my bag just in case I get hungry. Before I became a professional dancer, my family wanted me to be a lawyer. When I was 15, I left my small Ukranian town, Konotop, without their knowledge so that I could pass entrance exams at The Dance and Circus Academy in Kiev. During my first AGT performance, I was more terrified of speaking to the judges than I was of performing. I was scared of looking silly because I didn’t speak English, but now I like to publicize my imperfect journey learning English and working on my accent because it’s important to show people that anything is possible if you have a burning desire to work hard to achieve it. My boyfriend and I have three cats (Miyagi, Pita, and Uni) and two puppies (Ebi and Otoro). While filming The Unholy, I spent a few days working alone with a producer on my character and moves. I was totally unaware that I was working one-on-one with Sam Raimi (the Sam Raimi) until someone asked me, “How do you like working with Sam?” I was shocked and stunned. The next day when I ran into him, I started shaking him and told him how much I love Spider Man and that it was an honor to work with him.

You can catch Marina in The Unholy, in theaters now. Make sure to keep an eye out for Malignant and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which will be released later this year!