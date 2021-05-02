How Much Is Floyd Mayweather Worth? Net Worth Revealed!

Floyd Mayweather is a boxing legend, and his bank account is pretty legendary too.

The 44-year-old professional boxing promoter and former boxer, who competed for about twenty years between 1996 an 2015, has amassed an incredible fortune over the years throughout his successful career.

Back in 2017, Floyd returned for a one-off fight against Conor McGregor, resulting in more than $550 million in revenue. He’s about to do it again, this time against a famous YouTuber in June.

As of 2018, Floyd Mayweather was ranked No. 1 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 and Highest-Paid Athletes lists before dropping off the next year. And as of July of 2018, his net worth was $285 million, via Forbes. He has an estimated $10 million in endorsement deals, including Hublot.

Floyd reportedly earned $275 million in his big fight as a contender and promoter against Conor McGregor.

He has also appeared on the Forbes America’s Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 list in previous years.

