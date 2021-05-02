Top Stories
Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 4:20 am

How Much Is Floyd Mayweather Worth? Net Worth Revealed!

How Much Is Floyd Mayweather Worth? Net Worth Revealed!

Floyd Mayweather is a boxing legend, and his bank account is pretty legendary too.

The 44-year-old professional boxing promoter and former boxer, who competed for about twenty years between 1996 an 2015, has amassed an incredible fortune over the years throughout his successful career.

Back in 2017, Floyd returned for a one-off fight against Conor McGregor, resulting in more than $550 million in revenue. He’s about to do it again, this time against a famous YouTuber in June.

Find out how much he’s worth…

As of 2018, Floyd Mayweather was ranked No. 1 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 and Highest-Paid Athletes lists before dropping off the next year. And as of July of 2018, his net worth was $285 million, via Forbes. He has an estimated $10 million in endorsement deals, including Hublot.

Floyd reportedly earned $275 million in his big fight as a contender and promoter against Conor McGregor.

He has also appeared on the Forbes America’s Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 list in previous years.

Find out how much Jake Paul made from his recent boxing match.
Just Jared on Facebook
floyd mayweather may 2021 01
floyd mayweather may 2021 02
floyd mayweather may 2021 03
floyd mayweather may 2021 04
floyd mayweather may 2021 05
floyd mayweather may 2021 06
floyd mayweather may 2021 07
floyd mayweather may 2021 08
floyd mayweather may 2021 09
floyd mayweather may 2021 10
floyd mayweather may 2021 11
floyd mayweather may 2021 12
floyd mayweather may 2021 13
floyd mayweather may 2021 14
floyd mayweather may 2021 15
floyd mayweather may 2021 16
floyd mayweather may 2021 17
floyd mayweather may 2021 18
floyd mayweather may 2021 19
floyd mayweather may 2021 20
floyd mayweather may 2021 21
floyd mayweather may 2021 22
floyd mayweather may 2021 23
floyd mayweather may 2021 24
floyd mayweather may 2021 25
floyd mayweather may 2021 26
floyd mayweather may 2021 27
floyd mayweather may 2021 28
floyd mayweather may 2021 29
floyd mayweather may 2021 30

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Floyd Mayweather

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Exes Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan are going to court - TMZ
  • Olivia Rodrigo shares the meaning behind her debut album's title - Just Jared Jr
  • Mila Kunis reveals the horrible advice she gave Ashton Kutcher - TooFab
  • Big news for Dwayne Johnson! - Just Jared Jr