Irina Shayk Rocks Bright Green Jacket While Out in NYC

Irina Shayk is strutting around the Big Apple!

The 35-year-old Russian supermodel stepped out to run a few errands on Thursday afternoon (April 29) in New York City.

For her outing, Irina showed off her long legs in a little, black dress paired with a bright green jacket and combat boots while staying safe in a face mask.

The day before, Irina looked super cool in this Clueless-inspired outfit.

Irina made headlines after sharing a photo on her Instagram timeline that was snapped by ex, Bradley Cooper, who is the father to her four-year-old daughter Lea.

FYI: Irina Shayk is wearing Tamara Mellon boots.