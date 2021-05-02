Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese & Husband Christopher Buckner Welcome Their Second Child - Find Out the Name!

Deena Cortese is a mom again!

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star became a mother of two on Saturday (May 1) after welcoming a baby with husband Christopher Buckner, she confirmed Sunday (May 2).

“The Buckners are now officially a party of 4 ❤️,” she confirmed.

Get more details…

And his name is…Cameron Theo Buckner!

“Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long 💙💙. He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! 🥰 #boymom #bucknerpartyof4,” she wrote on Instagram.

The two are also parents to son CJ, 2.

