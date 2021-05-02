Top Stories
Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 4:12 pm

John Mayer Enjoys Dinner With Cazzie David in LA

John Mayer Enjoys Dinner With Cazzie David in LA

John Mayer is having a nice night out with Cazzie David.

The 43-year-old “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer and the 26-year-old Umbrella Academy actress and daughter of Larry David were spotted dining at Katsuya on Saturday night (May 1) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer

The two friends looked like they were having a good time together, enjoying their meal outside in a tent. John wore ripped jeans and a leather jacket for the outing, while Cazzie rocked a black leather jacket and jeans, paired with a blue face mask.

Get more details inside…

Back in 2018 Cazzie appeared on John‘s Instagram Live show, Current Mood with John Mayer, and asked him many questions about his personal life, including how many people he has slept with. Find out how he answered!

It was recently revealed that John Mayer has an exciting show in the works!
Just Jared on Facebook
john mayer date may 2021 01
john mayer date may 2021 03 1
john mayer date may 2021 03
john mayer date may 2021 04
john mayer date may 2021 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cazzie David, John Mayer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Exes Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan are going to court - TMZ
  • Olivia Rodrigo shares the meaning behind her debut album's title - Just Jared Jr
  • Mila Kunis reveals the horrible advice she gave Ashton Kutcher - TooFab
  • Big news for Dwayne Johnson! - Just Jared Jr