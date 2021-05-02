John Mayer Enjoys Dinner With Cazzie David in LA

John Mayer is having a nice night out with Cazzie David.

The 43-year-old “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer and the 26-year-old Umbrella Academy actress and daughter of Larry David were spotted dining at Katsuya on Saturday night (May 1) in Studio City, Calif.

The two friends looked like they were having a good time together, enjoying their meal outside in a tent. John wore ripped jeans and a leather jacket for the outing, while Cazzie rocked a black leather jacket and jeans, paired with a blue face mask.

Back in 2018 Cazzie appeared on John‘s Instagram Live show, Current Mood with John Mayer, and asked him many questions about his personal life, including how many people he has slept with. Find out how he answered!

It was recently revealed that John Mayer has an exciting show in the works!