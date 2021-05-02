Josh Duggar Is Unable To See His Children Amid Child Pornography Charges

Josh Duggar is facing a lot of charges in the case against him in Arkansas.

The 33-year-old former reality star was charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography and if convicted, faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

Josh has plead not guilty to the charges, and while waiting for his first court hearing, he is unable to see any of his six children with wife Anna.

If he is allowed to be released on bail, Josh will have to live in a home with a third-party custodian who can’t have unsupervised minors in the home, which means that he will be prohibited from seeing his children at all.

“I will advise the defendants that given the nature of the charges against him, the court would likely require a third-party custodian that he could reside with, and that would ensure compliance with conditions of bond,” U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said in court just before the weekend.

Josh and Anna share six children – Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months – with a seventh on the way.

Lawyers for the 19 Kids and Counting alum has spoken out about the charges against him. Here’s what they said…