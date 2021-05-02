Josh Duhamel Reflects on Working With Jennifer Lopez on 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel just wrapped up filming his new movie, Shotgun Wedding, with Jennifer Lopez, and is now spilling some details about working with the superstar.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 48-year-old actor revealed that it was “one of the most fun experiences I’ve had shooting, or working in this business.”

He continued, adding that “we’re in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. Jen was a dream to work with, she’s an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project.”

Josh stepped into the role, taking over for Armie Hammer, who has been embroiled in a lot of drama, earlier this year.

He also revealed that he’s known Jennifer for quite a while and that the have “a great relationship” so “it was easy for us to get in lock and step.”

“The crew, the cast, we have a great cast and Jason Moore, the director, it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I’m very proud of the way it turned out and I can’t wait for it all to come together,” Josh shared.

Shotgun Wedding is expected to hit theaters on June 29, 2022.

Josh is pictured below, picking up some coffee last week at a few locations in Los Angeles.