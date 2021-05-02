Kate Winslet Crawled Into A Trunk To Help Make A Co-Star More Comfortable on 'Mare of Easttown' Set

Kate Winslet wanted to make sure her younger co-star Angourie Rice felt as comfortable as she could on the set of Mare of Eastttown.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 45-year-old actress revealed that during one intimate scene with Angourie‘s character, she had crawled into the trunk of a car just in case she had needed her.

The scene was one where Angourie‘s character was involved in a kissing scene and Kate revealed that there was no intimacy coordinator on set that day.

“There was no intimacy coordinator called in that day, which was fine — it was not a mistake, it was just a scene they weren’t required for,” Kate recalled. “But having gone through this as a young actor myself, I remember there are even certain lines of dialogue that feel awkward when you’re young and perhaps a bit inexperienced, or as a person who has had less experience than the character has.”

She continued, “Sometimes just having a conversation about those scenes with a director, even that in and of itself can feel a bit awkward because they might just be conversations that you’re not really emotionally ready to be able to have.”

Kate added that she “did end up getting in the car” and told the Angourie that she was going to be in the trunk just in case “anyone needs me.”

“Actually, it was quite good that I was there because the camera operators were the only other people in the car, and they happened to both be men — lovely, respectful, wonderful gentlemen, but still, it made it awkward for those two actors internally,” she shared. “To be there, it just sort of cut through the ice a little bit.”

